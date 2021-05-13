Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

