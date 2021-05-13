Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

BLDR traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 66,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,773,000 after buying an additional 1,502,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,243,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

