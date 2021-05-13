Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ BMBL traded down $6.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.49. 283,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88. Bumble has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $84.80.
In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
Featured Story: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.