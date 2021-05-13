Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BMBL traded down $6.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.49. 283,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88. Bumble has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

