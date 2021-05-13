Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 42.50 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,036.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,828.64. The company has a market cap of £7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.35. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,612.27 ($21.06).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

