Burst (BURST) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Burst has a total market cap of $31.06 million and $572,548.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,481,920 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

