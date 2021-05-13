BUZZCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $19.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

