BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,635 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of BWX Technologies worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

NYSE BWXT opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $148,512 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

