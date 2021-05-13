C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $830.34 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 8.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.25% of The Home Depot worth $830,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.70 on Thursday, hitting $323.70. 111,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

