C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 10,535 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $95,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 90.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 293,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

TSM stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.55. The company had a trading volume of 222,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549,165. The firm has a market cap of $568.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.