C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 17,492 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 4.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.42% of American Tower worth $449,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

AMT traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.53. 17,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

