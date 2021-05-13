Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post sales of $370.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.96 million. Cable One posted sales of $328.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,109.13.

CABO opened at $1,713.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,797.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,952.16. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,682.44 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 20,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

