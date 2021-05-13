CACHE Gold Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.13 or 0.00117327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00087742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01060887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060492 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 61,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.