CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00080176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.29 or 0.00575744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00232201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.84 or 0.01098234 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.88 or 0.01185201 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

