CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.60

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $12.78. CalAmp shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 624,282 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $435.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter worth $115,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

