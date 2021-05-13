Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $222,901.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $36.50 million and $222,901.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.67 or 0.07691102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00176425 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.