Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 9.5%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares dropped 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 73,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,817,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 991.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

