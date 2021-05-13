Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank to “Buy”

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

