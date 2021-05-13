Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.41% of Camden National worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Camden National by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 91,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Camden National stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $687.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

