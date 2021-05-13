Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.940-5.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.280 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 745,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

