Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.940-5.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 745,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.92.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

