Canaccord Genuity Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $56.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.29. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after buying an additional 106,116 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after buying an additional 852,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

