Canaccord Genuity Increases PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $52.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s previous close.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of PLBY opened at $41.49 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

