Canaccord Genuity Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to $12.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

BIRDF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

