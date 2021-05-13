Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 178.61% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IGAS opened at GBX 20.10 ($0.26) on Thursday. IGas Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The firm has a market cap of £25.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £448.42 ($585.86).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

