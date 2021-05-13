Canaccord Genuity Trims Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Target Price to $10.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $10.75 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS IVREF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

