Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.62

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.62 and traded as high as C$57.08. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$57.05, with a volume of 545,198 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

