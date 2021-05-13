Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

