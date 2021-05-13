Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.06

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and traded as high as $28.19. Canfor shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 25,713 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFPZF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

