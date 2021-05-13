Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to announce $46.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.53 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $32.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $163.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $188.78 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $190.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.