Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target to $6.00

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

GRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Graybug Vision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

GRAY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

