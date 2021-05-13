Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target to $6.00

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.
GRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Graybug Vision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.
GRAY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
