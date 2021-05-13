CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

CWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 133,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,538. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.63 million and a PE ratio of 7.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.02.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

