Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

