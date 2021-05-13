Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) versus Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Critical Survey

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Capstone Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $22.53 billion 1.92 $2.34 billion $1.51 16.38 Capstone Mining $418.66 million 5.00 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Capstone Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 1 7 5 0 2.31 Capstone Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Capstone Mining has a consensus target price of $1.37, suggesting a potential downside of 73.26%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Capstone Mining -0.40% -1.91% -1.22%

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA beats Capstone Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, Bonderite, Teroson, and Aquence brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment distributes its products through brick and mortar stores, hair salons, third party online platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, all, and other brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

