CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $630,700.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDNA traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 720,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.58 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,972,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,113,000.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

