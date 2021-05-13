CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $45.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.65 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $184.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $193.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $189.67 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $203.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

