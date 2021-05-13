CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.99 Million

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $45.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.65 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $184.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $193.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $189.67 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $203.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.