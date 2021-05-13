Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.08.

TSE CJT traded up C$5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$178.25. 83,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,630. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$175.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$199.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$125.18 and a 1-year high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8600005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

