CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $189.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.90 million. CarGurus posted sales of $94.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $738.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.40 million to $783.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $840.75 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $940.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

