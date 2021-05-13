CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 131.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of CarGurus worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $2,726,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

