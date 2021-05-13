CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,158 shares of company stock worth $6,815,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after buying an additional 562,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CarParts.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,910,000 after buying an additional 148,269 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarParts.com by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CarParts.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $769.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.