Carter’s (CRI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/3/2021 – Carter’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months on strong first-quarter 2021 results and an upbeat view. Top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in first-quarter 2021. Results were aided by demand for its products in March, led by spring offerings. Also, better promotions, productivity and enhanced pricing aided results. The company lifted its 2021 view and issued an upbeat second quarter guidance. Continued momentum in online demand driven by expanded products, ease of checkout, site navigation and faster delivery bode well. However, COVID-19 related costs for protective equipment and cleaning supplies are likely to affect second-quarter and 2021 results. High store related expenses and higher compensation costs are likely to led SG&A expense deleverage.”

Carter’s stock opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,595,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $27,225,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

