Cartesi Hits Market Capitalization of $281.36 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $281.36 million and $80.67 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.18 or 0.00609408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00229445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.01062008 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $561.71 or 0.01144155 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

