Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.20 million.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,388. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

