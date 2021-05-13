Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 12-Month High at $227.13

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $227.13 and last traded at $225.91, with a volume of 304283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.44.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

