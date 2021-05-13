Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Casper Sleep updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Casper Sleep stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 102,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $383.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 over the last three months.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

