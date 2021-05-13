Cat Token (CAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 143.2% higher against the US dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $2.72 million and $1.33 million worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00635035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.