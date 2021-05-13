Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,712 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Catalent worth $57,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 99,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,267 shares of company stock worth $7,473,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

