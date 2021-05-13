Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Catalent worth $27,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Catalent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,394 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

