CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Given New $13.50 Price Target at B. Riley

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NYSE CTT opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $566.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,254,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,558,000. Pax World Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 902,238 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

