Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 76,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 691,991 shares.The stock last traded at $115.69 and had previously closed at $111.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.