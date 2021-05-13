CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Gap Up to $29.25

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $30.61. CBTX shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 493 shares.

CBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get CBTX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $733.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CBTX by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBTX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,387,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CBTX by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBTX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.